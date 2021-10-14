OLEAN — For 25 years, residents of Olean and the surrounding areas have opened their hearts and wallets to make sure families in need receive holiday presents through the annual Gift Tree program.
The annual program, sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Times Herald, coordinates area businesses, schools, organizations and residents to provide holiday gifts for families and individuals they “adopt” in Cattaraugus County.
This year’s list of families and their wishes will be published in the Olean Times Herald in November after all applications are received and sorted, said Julie Hall, program coordinator.
“We’re trying to hit parts of the county that typically haven’t had much of a chance to be involved, the extremely rural parts of the county,” she said.
In 2020, the program adopted 108 families and served nearly 450 people through generous donations, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New this year, families can access an application for consideration for adoption right on the organization’s website, www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org. Hall said paper copies can be mailed directly to homes upon request by calling 372-6283.
Paper applications can also be found at the Salvation Army of Olean, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Blount Library in Franklinville, Randolph Free Library and Ellicottville Memorial Library.
“Because we’re doing things a little different this year, we’re expecting to have a little bit of foggy gray area,” she said. “We don’t know how many applications will come in, it may be many more. We probably will have more work to do.”
All applications must be completed online or returned to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 by Oct. 29. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
“Then we’ll need about two weeks to sort through them and see how many we can accommodate,” she said.
This year’s adoption list will be published Nov. 10, 16, 23 and 30 in the Times Herald. Each weekly edition will have updated lists that show who has been adopted.
In addition to adopting a family, program volunteers and donors can also sign up on the website. Program headquarters this year will be located at Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road in Allegany. Drop-off dates will be made available in the coming weeks.
For assistance with completing the application, contact Captain Megan Moretz at the Salvation Army in Olean at 372-6740. Any other questions regarding the Gift Tree program, call 372-6283.