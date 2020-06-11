OLEAN — Residents of multiple homes along Martha Avenue were evacuated Wednesday evening due to a potentially dangerous gas leak.
Olean Fire Lt. Terry Gaylor said a call was made at approximately 5:30 p.m. that there was a gas leak at a residence at 591 Martha Ave.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the home is owned by Rossignol Living Trust.
The leak was reportedly the result of a broken gas meter.
“They were moving a camper out of the back yard and it caught ahold of the meter,” said Gaylor. He believed that the meter was struck by a person who had bought the camper and was retrieving it, not the homeowner.
When fire officials arrived, they found dangerous levels of gas inside and outside the residence. All homes within 250 feet were evacuated as a precaution.
Fire Capt. James Theodore said responding firefighters found the gas level at 3%, with 5% being considered an explosive level. Firefighters opened a scuttle hatch, windows and doors to allow the gas to vent out.
One firefighter collapsed on scene, reportedly due to the heat, and was transported to Olean General Hospital as a precaution.
The scene was cleared at 6:49 p.m.