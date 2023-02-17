CATTARAUGUS — Hannah J. Gabel has been named a loan officer at Bank of Cattaraugus, bank officials announced.
Gabel has been employed at the bank as a teller, bookkeeper and most recently in the loan department. She is described by Bank of Cattaraugus as having "excellent leadership skills, dedication and work ethic."
Gabel attended SUNY Jamestown Community College and was previously employed by the Cattaraugus County Employees Federal Credit Union and the U.S. Postal Service. She lives in the Cattaraugus area with her husband, Blake, and their two sons, Grayson and Kane.
Bank of Cattaraugus is celebrating 140 years of being one of the oldest independent community banks in New York state with its one office located in Cattaraugus.