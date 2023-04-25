OLEAN — The Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby announced a fundraising effort to help support its team, The Hellbilly Heartbreakers.
The roller derby league is selling Wheely Wonka and the Bruise Factory candy bars. These chocolate bars will be sold for $3 and, inside, five lucky winners will find the golden ticket and win a golden season ticket for free season entrance. Season tickets are normally $25.
The Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby was founded in 2010 by a group of local women to provide the community with an environment that enhances personal growth and development through sport. Their mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of our community by believing in the value of the individual, the strength of the team and the power of the female spirit.
They are committed to redefying the classic sport of roller derby, while giving it relevance. Flat-track roller derby is a full-contact sport played by independent, strong women. They inspire women on and off the rink, as well as serve our local community.
The 2023 Hellbilly Heartbreakers’ roster includes 12 competitive skaters, seven training pool/reserve skaters and five officials. The Heartbreakers will play four home games at the William O. Rec Center and will travel to three away games.
The limited-edition Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby chocolate bars will be sold by each of the team members as well as the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, 301 N. Union St.
For more information on the fundraiser or its 2023 season, email emrd@gmail.com or visit www.enchantedmountainrollerderby.com.