PORTVILLE — From a new budget to zoning chickens, the village board covered a lot of ground this week as several important provisions, including the 2022-23 proposed spending plan, were adopted.
Four people attended the public budget hearing held prior to the regular monthly meeting Monday evening. Village officials presented the $537,860 budget, which includes no tax increase and projected revenues about $30,000 higher than in the current budget.
One of the higher increases in revenue is $7,500 projected in the police fees line item, which totals $7,600 and a $4,000 increase in the fines and forfeited bail line item to total $12,000. This is in part due to the mutual agreement enacted earlier this year allowing for the village police department to begin patrolling and answering calls in the town.
“The bottom line is we’re in good shape,” Mayor Anthony Evans said. “No new taxes and we’re finally getting a handle on things.”
One of those “things” is the continuing disparity between the sewer/water expenses and revenues. Evans reminded board members of the discussion that took place at the April 2021 meeting on water/sewer rates that resulted in a 6% increase. That led to talk on raising the rates gradually, as opposed to a very large increase upon completion of the water/sewer project. It was also pointed out that Portville village rates are significantly lower than other local municipalities.
“We’ve been running in the red in this account for years and the village has enjoyed one of the lowest costs of water around, and it’s time to rectify this discrepancy as we move forward,” board member Mike DeBarbieri said.
Ultimately, another 6% rate increase, to take effect on July 1, was enacted, which is expected to bring the fund into balance.
Regarding a ban on use of smoking products on village property, Evans invoked a “message of necessity” at the board meeting, which negated the need for an age requirement on the proposed law.
“I’m doing this because, already, people are calling about the parks, for weddings and things,” he said. “This measure is specifically aimed at our parks and public facilities and the appropriate signage will soon be forthcoming.”
The local law passed, and prohibits the use of tobacco, tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, cannabis or herbal cigarettes on all property owned or leased by the village.
The board also adopted the mayor’s earlier proposal to ban alcohol. “These are public parks full of children and youth and we want our parks not only to be beautiful but safe as well,’ said Vince Pascucci, board member.
IN OTHER NEWS, the board passed a resolution voluntarily recognizing Teamsters Local 264 as the exclusive bargaining representative for full-time department of public works employees, who desire such representation.
The board has continued to screen and interview candidates for the DPW superintendent and code enforcement officer.
“A shared services agreement with the town of Portville and their DPW superintendent Todd Shaw has been very capably helping us through this time of transition,” Evans said.
The mayor intends to appoint Ed Jennings, a retired city of Olean code enforcement officer, to serve part-time.
The board also received a complaint about chickens being allowed in the village.
“This is a good example of why the village board put together the code committee,” said Bob Fischer, co-chair of that committee. “It is to review the local laws and codes and update for today’s use to give guidance to the village for when situations arise.”
Growing chickens in backyard coops has become more and more popular.
Under the current land use law, adopted in 1978, there are no areas zoned for farming, but only a use for “business, industrial, residential, floodway and floodway fringe.”