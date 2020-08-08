OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Library have been recognized for their outstanding work in support of the Olean Public Library with the Daniel W. Casey Library Advocacy Award.
The annual award is sponsored by the Friends of Libraries Section of the New York Library Association.
According to nyla.org, “the Casey Award honors a volunteer member or a group of the library community whose efforts have contributed to the growth of libraries or Friends of the Library organizations.”
While the award is typically presented in person at the annual NYLA conference in the fall, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the conference and trade show will be held virtually in November.
The nomination was submitted on behalf of the Friends by the library’s Board of Trustees, who wanted to show their gratitude for the creativity of the events like Read Between the Wines, a wine tasting event begun in 2018 and February’s Febrewary beer tasting event.
“We were so thrilled the Olean Friends group was chosen because they are just an amazing group,” said Lanna Waterman, president of the Board of Trustees at the library. “For years they have quietly supported the work of the library. They do fundraisers like the book sale and wine tasting and manage to give us about $10 -12,000 a year for programs and summer reading and books. If we have a special project with specific needs they are right there to help too … they’re just invaluable.”
Equally important to the library is the work the Friends do in raising community awareness and interest in the library.
“They promote the work of the library, tirelessly.....and I couldn’t be happier to have their support,” Waterman said. “We are so lucky to have such a dedicated group of volunteers.”