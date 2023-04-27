CUBA — Once again, Friends of Cuba Library, Inc. will be hosting a Spring Tea.
On May 10, author Ann Hadju Hultberg will be discussing her book “Something to Hold Onto.” Each chapter of Ann’s book includes stories of things we hold on to, whether it is an actual object like rosary beads or a prayer card, or intangible things such as love, our realizations or a sense of humor.
“It's what we hold on to through both good and bad times.”
The afternoon event will start at 2 p.m. New this year, due to the exciting renovations at the Cuba Library, the tea will be held at the Cuba First Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba. Attendees may enter from the Spring Street doors into the Fellowship Hall. A $5 fee will be accepted at the door to help cover expenses.
Refreshments and of course, tea (plus other beverages) will be served. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite tea cup. The group promises to have some on hand too. The tea has become a tradition that parallels days gone by with interesting topics of today.
Reservations are requested and may be made by calling the library at 968-1668 by May 5. Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc supports the needs of the Cuba Library and the community.
The group meets the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the library. New members are always welcome.