FRANKLINVILLE — A Franklinville man who admitted to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the local Little League pleaded guilty and must pay back some of the stolen funds.
According to Franklinville Chief of Police Mark W. Slavinski, Harley L. Butler, 50, pleaded guilty on May 16 to third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, in Cattaraugus County Court.
Butler was sentenced to one year of interim probation and directed by the court to pay back $70,000 restitution to Franklinville Little League within the year.
Butler was previously the president of Franklinville Little League and initially charged in July of 2021 with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony; six counts of second-degree forgery, a class D felony; third-degree grand larceny and six counts of first-degree falsifying business records, class E felonies.
The charges were issued after a two-year investigation by the Franklinville Police Department revealed that he stole approximately $140,000 from the league.
Butler is due back in court in May 2023 for final sentencing.