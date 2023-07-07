OLEAN — Four Hinsdale Central School graduates received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support graduating Hinsdale seniors.
Francisca Childs, Andrew Mulryan and Hannah Sutton each received the Hinsdale Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship established by the Hinsdale Alumni Association, $1,000 each this year, is for a graduating senior of Hinsdale Central School. Recipients must have a grade average of 80% or higher, demonstrate qualities of good citizenship and good character and have definite educational goals.
Childs will attend Washington and Lee University where she plans to study biology/economics. Mulryan will attend Alfred State to study HVAC. Sutton plans to study communications at John Carroll University.
Childs also received the Elodine Swarts Baxter and Lena Conrad Swarts Memorial Scholarship for $1,400.
This scholarship, established in 2016, is for a promising and deserving graduating senior from Hinsdale Central School or a resident of Ischua, regardless of what high school the student attends. The student must demonstrate academic success and involvement in extracurricular activities.
Norman Baxter, a past Hinsdale graduate, established the scholarship fund in memory of his mother, Elodine Swarts Baxter, and his grandmother, Lena Conrad Swarts.
Marissa Adams received the Betty Pappas Scholarship for $800.
The Betty Pappas Scholarship, established through the estate of Betty Pappas, a former Hinsdale teacher and guidance is counselor, is awarded to a student in the graduating class at Hinsdale Central School who will be attending a college or university and has given outstanding service to Hinsdale Central School.
Adams will study graphic design and animation at PennWest Edinboro.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.