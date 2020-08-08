OLEAN — Four area graduates and current college students recently received scholarships managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support them in their pursuit of a nursing education.
Tayne Swanick, of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School; Leah Simon, a 2019 Andover Central School graduate currently attending Nazareth College; and Kaitlyn Ensell, of Olean High School, each received the Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship.
The scholarship is given to traditional and non-traditional students from the 57th State Senate District, which includes much of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, who are pursuing nursing degrees. Established through the Pat McGee Endowment Fund, the scholarship memorializes the 57th district’s late state senator.
Simon and Swanick each received $500. Ensell received $400.
Swanick plans to study at Niagara University. Simon will continue attending Nazareth College. Ensell will attend Jamestown Community College.
Samantha Thomas received the Thomas and Robert Smythe Scholarship.
The Smythe scholarship is a $2,500 award available to Olean High School graduating seniors pursuing a nursing degree. Established as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund through the estate of Phyllis G. Cridler Family Trust, the scholarship is named in memory of Mrs. Cridler’s sons, Thomas and Robert.
Thomas will study at Cleveland State Univesity.
Donations can be made to the Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship Fund and/or Thomas and Robert Smythe Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.