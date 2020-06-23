Four area students were named to the spring deans' lists of their respective colleges.
• Sophia Melvin, daughter of Craig and Kathy Melvin of Olean, made the dean's list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.
A freshman, Melvin is an accounting/finance double major.
• Darcie Schneider of Eldred, Pa., was placed on the Gettysburg (Pa.) College dean's honor list, while Samantha Karns of Ellicottville was placed on the dean's commendation list for the spring semester.
• Kiana Miles of Smethport, Pa., was named to the Westminster (Pa.) College dean's list for the spring.
She is majoring in criminal justice studies and psychology.