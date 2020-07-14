OLEAN — Four recent area graduates received the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, each potentially receiving $2,500 over the four years of the award.
Raina Barboza, Olivia Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Przybyla and Chase Wenke all received the scholarship.
The Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship, established by Steve and Donna Teuscher in memory of their son, Jonathan, is given to students from Olean, Hinsdale, Portville, Allegany-Limestone and Archbishop Walsh, who have faced challenges while maintaining a positive attitude. The scholarship of $625 is renewable each year of continued education up to four years, for a total of $2,500.
Barboza, of Olean High School, will study mechanical engineering at Alfred University. Fitzgerald, of Allegany-Limestone Central School, will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study radiological science.
Przybyla, of Hinsdale Central School, will study business administration at Keiser Flagship Campus in West Palm Beach. Wenke will attend Jamestown Community College to study early childhood education.
Over the years the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship has made possible over $130,000 in scholarships for deserving students.
Donations can be made to the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship fund at the CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.