OLEAN — Four recent area graduates received scholarships for students pursuing health care field-related degrees from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Emma Fiske and Molly McClelland received the Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship.
The Kothari Fund Health Care Scholarship, $800 each this year, is given to graduating seniors, one from Allegany-Limestone Central School and one from any Cattaraugus or McKean (PA) County high school, pursuing a health care-related field of study. Drs. Ashok and Yogini Kothari established the scholarship as part of the Kothari Family Endowed Fund.
Fiske, of Salamanca Central School, will attend Nazareth College to study communication sciences and disorders. McClelland, an Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, will study biomedical engineering at Binghamton University.
Benjamin Giardini and Mikayla King received the Mohammad & Sakeena Iqbal Health Care/Education Award.
The $600 award is for a graduating senior of Allegany-Limestone Central School ranked in the top 25 percent of the class who intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a health care- or education-related field. Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal established the scholarship in memory of Dr. Naheed Hilal’s parents as part of the Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal Family Fund.
Giardini will study biology at Mercyhurst University. King will attend St. Bonaventure University to study health science.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.