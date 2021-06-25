OLEAN — Five recent Otto-Eldred High School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds established at and managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support graduating OEHS students.
Cole Sebastian and Reagan Austin each received the Otto/Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship for $1,100.
The Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship is a scholarship given annually to Otto-Eldred High School graduating seniors who have maintained at least 2.75 GPA and received acceptance to, preferably, a two-year college or a four-year program.
Sebastian will attend Canisius College, where he will study business. Austin plans to study psychology at Slippery Rock University.
Austin and Sebastian, as well as classmates Emmalee Sheeler, Haedyn Brewer and Zazeric Bell received the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, for graduating students and past graduates of Otto-Eldred High School, was established at CRCF through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation. The scholarship is for students attending a post-secondary institution (one-, two- or four-year institutions) preferably in the career/technical fields. Recipients must also be in good academic standing and be involved in extracurricular activities.
Sheeler will attend Thiel College to study mathematics education. Brewer will study history at Robert Morris University. Bell will pursue a degree in aerospace engineering at Purdue University.
Sheeler also received the Albert A. Bennett Jr. Family Scholarship for $600.
Sue Bennett established the scholarship in memory of her husband to benefit a graduating Otto-Eldred senior pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year institution. Recipients should demonstrate academic excellence, participation in extracurricular activities and strong educational/career goals. The Bennetts and their four children all graduated from Otto-Eldred.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.