PORTVILLE — The Portville Volunteer Fire Department responded at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday for an Allegheny River rescue.
Emergency radio reports indicated that someone was in the river and was being “walked out” at about 6 p.m. Other firefighters were retrieving the vessel, it was reported.
It was unknown how many boaters were rescued from the river and how many made it into the woods near Portville-Ceres Road, or Route 417 East.
It was reported that everyone was out of the water at 6:56 p.m. and firefighters were back to the firehouse at 7:20 p.m.