ALLEGANY — There were no injuries reported as a result of a structure fire on Birch Run Road Thursday evening.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, a fire was called in at 5:42 p.m. in a mobile home at 3765 Birch Run Road. Crews from Allegany, Westons Mills and Knapp Creek responded to the reported fire, as well as the New York State Police and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
The scene was reported clear at 7:25 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the structure is owned by Leslie S. and Patricia M. Hamer and is valued at $22,889. No information was available Thursday about the extent of damage.