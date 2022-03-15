SALAMANCA — A Swan Street home was determined to be a total loss after a fire on Monday morning.
The Salamanca Fire Department responded to 70 Swan St. at approximately 10:14 a.m. after report of a fire from Salamanca Police, Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant said.
Asst. Chief William Smith first arrived at the corner of Swan Street and Kent Boulevard, Sturdevant reported. No injuries were reported.
The city fire department was on scene for approximately six hours, the chief said. The house is considered a total loss and is expected to be torn down.
The property is owned by S. Waehner-Trustee-Bowles Trust of Allegany and was assessed at approximately $38,000, according to Cattaraugus County records.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office assisted the city with the fire investigation, Sturdevant said. No cause had been determined as of Tuesday.
The Salamanca department was assisted by the Seneca, Kill Buck, Great Valley and Bradford fire departments and Seneca EMS, with Ellicottville Fire Department on standby.