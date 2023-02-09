Fire & Grace

Violinist Edwin Huizinga (left) and guitarist William Coulter are Fire & Grace.

ST. BONAVENTURE — The guitar and violin duo Fire & Grace will perform with world renowned flamenco dancer Fanny Ara in a performance at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

This is the sixth presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season.

