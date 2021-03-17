OLEAN — Flames consumed a residence in the Town of Olean Wednesday evening, leaving little more than a shell despite the efforts of multiple fire departments.
The first call reporting the blaze at 2073 Union Valley Road came in at 6:58 p.m. According to Kelly Karst, chief of the Hinsdale Fire Department, the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later.
“When I arrived on scene, probably 7:05 (p.m.) or so, the entire east side of the house was on fire, the porch and the living room,” said Karst. A vehicle parked near the house was also destroyed.
Karst said that a woman was the sole occupant at the time of the fire. After briefly attempting to put the fire out herself, she was able to exit the house unharmed. Two cats are believed to have perished, however.
“It was pretty much a defensive operation, the fire was advanced that far,” Karst explained. “The house is a total loss.”
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the home was valued at $80,000.
The Red Cross had been called to assist the resident.
Crews from Hinsdale, Allegany, Ischua, Westons Mills, Portville, and the Town and City of Olean assisted at the scene.