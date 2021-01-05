OLEAN — No injuries were reported as firefighters made quick work of a structure fire on West Greene Street Tuesday evening.
The fire at 413 W. Greene St. was reported at 5:23 p.m. by the downstairs residents of the two-apartment structure, who then evacuated.
According to Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson, there was an initial belief that there may have been a victim whose location was unknown in the upper apartment at the time, and units were dispatched to the rear of the second floor and began an aggressive search. The apartment proved unoccupied.
Richardson stated that the fire was extinguished 12 minutes after arrival, and contained to the second floor. The origin of the fire was still uncertain as of Tuesday night.
Not all was routine, however, as during their search firefighters encountered an approximately 10-foot snake out of its enclosure.
"The firefighter was crawling around doing a search, put his hand on something, and after using his thermal camera realized, 'Holy cow, this is a snake," said Lt. Terry Gaylor.
"That's a first for me," stated Richardson.
Firefighters corralled the snake in a plastic tote and removed it from the building. A second snake was later found, Gaylor said. Two cats were believed to have died as a result of the blaze.
Structural damage to the building was estimated at approximately $10,000.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property data, the building is owned by Lawrence Daniels of Holly Springs, N.C., and is valued at $54,000.
In addition to 13 firefighters from the Olean Fire Department, crews from Allegany and Portville as well as Trans AM responded to the scene. Westons Mills and Town of Olean fire departments were on standby.
The scene was cleared at 8 p.m.