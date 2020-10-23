Feedmore WNY, the hunger relief organization serving Cattaraugus County and the rest of Western New York, has purchased 800,000 pounds of surplus milk and food through the Nourish New York program since May.
This includes 174,231 pounds of milk and dairy products and 462,241 pounds of produce, organizers say.
FeedMore WNY also purchased meat and surplus shelf-stable commodities, with the agency’s purchases of New York agricultural products totaling $1.6 million to date.
Feedmore WNY has implemented a voucher program in partnership with Upstate Niagara Cooperative that has so far provided people the opportunity to receive more than 34,000 half gallons of milk at cooperating retail outlets.
The Nourish New York program provides $25 million to the state's emergency food providers to help buy surplus products from the state's farmers and producers, who lost markets for their products due to the pandemic.
Those agricultural products are then provided to New York consumers, many of whom were thrown into financial crisis by the COVID-19 outbreak, at drive-through food distributions, and through food box and school meal programs.
Since the beginning of the Nourish New York program in May, Feedmore WNY has held 285 mobile food distributions in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. The non-profit agency has also continued to supply food pantries and distribute food from other sources.
The state has launched a new Nourish New York web page to more easily connect food banks with New York’s farmers who have product available for purchase. The website allows farmers to submit product available for purchase and allows food banks to easily search for agricultural products that are in need.