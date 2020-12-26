LITTLE VALLEY — Farmers wishing to be included in the Cattaraugus County Combined Agricultural District may submit a request for inclusion between Jan. 2 and 31, 2021.
Cattaraugus County currently has farms with more than 239,900 acres in its agricultural district. There is an annual 30-day period to apply for inclusion.
An agricultural district is designed to forestall the conversion of farmland to non-agricultural uses. The program is based on a combination of landowner incentives and protections. There are 174 agricultural districts statewide, containing 25,673 farms.
Benefits include protections against overly restrictive local laws, government funded acquisition or construction projects, and private nuisance suits involving agricultural practices.
Landowners seeking inclusion into a certified agricultural district must submit a “Landowner Request for Inclusion” form to the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism by the Jan. 31 deadline. To request a paper form, contact Patrick McGlew, at (716) 938-2387. Forms and information are available at: https://www.CattCo.org/2021-ag-district
A public hearing will be scheduled at a later date to consider all inclusion requests and the related recommendations of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board.