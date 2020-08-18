New and current students planning to attend the fall semester at Jamestown Community College are encouraged to finalize their registration and financial aid details by Friday.
Appointments regarding admissions, billing, registration and financial aid information can be scheduled by calling 338-1001 or through JCC’s virtual information center at sunyjcc.edu/virtual-information-center.
Students can meet with a JCC representative over Zoom to have questions answered or to schedule an in-person appointment.
Walk-in appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As required by New York state, all individuals must complete a health screening questionnaire when visiting any of JCC’s campuses. The questionnaire can be completed online at sunyjcc.edu/returningtocampus, or on paper at the health screening checkpoint at each of JCC’s sites.
The use of masks and social distancing is strictly enforced for all JCC employees, students and visitors while on campus.