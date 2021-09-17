LITTLE VALLEY — Enjoy an outdoor exploration to Little Rock City in the town of Little Valley with the Pfeiffer Nature Center on Thursday.
View unique conglomerate rock features and learn how they were formed with guide and nature enthusiast Tim Baird. Little Rock City is surrounded by state forest teeming with mature trees and many interesting plants and animals.
Walking will be fairly easy, but wear proper footwear such as sneakers or day hikers. Picnic tables are available so please bring a lunch. The Nature Center will provide coolers with ice and water if refrigeration is needed.
Departure is 9 a.m. with a return time of 2 p.m. For COVID-19 safety, plan to drive yourself unless or car pool with a friend or family member. Details on the meeting location to begin the trip will be shared following registration.
Reservation deadline is Tuesday. Fee is $10 per person. To register, e-mail naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or contact the office at (716) 933-0187.