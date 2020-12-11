ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville is getting into the holiday spirit and the weather will soon help kick ski season into full gear.
A tradition around the holiday season is Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville.
In its 15th year, the fundraiser had to adapt to ensure support for Santa’s Workshop and the Sheriffs Santa Program, that provides gifts to help make Christmas better for less fortunate families in our community. This year’s situation makes this even more importan, organizers say.
This year you can help with a donation and get a lapel pin, “McCarthy in the Top Hat,” created from the original artwork of Shad Nowicki. The pins are available at all participating locations.
The Rotary continues the tradition by auctioning McCarthy and McCarthy-like pieces paired with baked goods from local donors, combining the best of silent/live and online auctions. The more than 20 auction pieces will be on display at participating restaurants and businesses in the village.
There are three ways to bid:
1. View and bid on each item on display at participating business using the bid sheet.
2. You can view all auction items online at brookslefeberauctions.com or ellicottvillerotary.com.
3. Bid on any at the Facebook Live online auction at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The high bid from all locations will be posted on the Rotary Website daily.
The Traditional Irish Whiskey Basket is not part of the on-line auction so you can only bid on it in person at Eville Sprits and Wines.
Donations can be mailed to the Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 101, Ellicottville, NY 14731 or at the club website.