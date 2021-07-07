Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market veterans event Friday
OLEAN — The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market veterans’ event that was postponed last week due to thunderstorms is back on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in a post-celebration of the Fourth of July.
Coupons will be available to veterans to use at the market and collections will be accepted for Cattaraugus Veterans Services.
Donations of deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc. will be collected, as will Kong toys for service dogs.
Big Bossman’s BBQ and Catering food truck will also be at the site.
The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market is located in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot on Constitution Avenue.