OLEAN — The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market at Tractor Supply will close after Friday for the season.
“Please come out one more time and support local farmers and businesses,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager.
The market typically carries seasonal fruits and vegetables; honey; meat; eggs; baked goods; flowers; vegetable plants; jams and jellies; and soaps and lotions have been available this summer.
“We would also like to thank the community and our friends for the support we have received,” Gardner said. “We will see you next May.”
The market is located at Tractor Supply, 1900 Constitution Ave. in Olean, and operates Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.