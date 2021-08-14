Ellis retiring from Swan Street Florist after 35 years

SALAMANCA — After 35 years of operating Swan Street Florist, Carol Ellis is stepping down to enjoy a much-deserved retirement.
She is handing the business over to her daughter, Amy Rivera, who has managed the shop and been its head designer since 2016.
There has been a business at 16 Swan St. for three generations. It was first Leonard’s Grocery, a store Ellis’s father, Leonard Weatherly, ran for 40 years. The family lived upstairs.
“That’s where I was raised with most of my siblings, and my grandpa lived with us, too,” she recalled. “We had bunk beds and a crib in one little bedroom. When the fourth child came along, my parents looked for the closest house to buy.”
When her father retired, Ellis left her job as an accountant clerk at the Salamanca Public Library and took the store over. She operated the grocery for two years.
“I took over the grocery store when my dad retired because I’d worked there since I was 10 years old. I had numerous jobs and also worked for my dad all those years,” she said. “I guess it was pride more than anything because I didn’t want to close up the store. I mean, there was a lot of history at the store.”
Ellis said she made all kinds of crafts when she was working for her dad, and he let her sell them out of a little room upstairs. While running the store on her own, she was gradually filling several shelves with her handmade craft items and silk floral arrangements. When friend Rosie Barrile told her that she ought to open a florist shop, Carol looked at the four-door beer cooler and thought, “Gosh, I think I could do that.” And she did.
“I actually went from food to flowers overnight,” she said. “A flower shop appealed to me because I love flowers. Crafts and flowers were a nice fit, and Nan Miller from the Salamanca Garden Club gave me a good start in crafts. That’s really where I started making things.”
Ellis said she learned more about floral arranging by visiting other craft and flower shops. She also visited the shop in Franklinville owned by a friend, Cindi Hutchison, who taught her about the flower business and added to her natural design skills. She also received help from FTD workshops and hired experienced floral designers. Her shop was soon a popular spot to shop, not only for floral arrangements for every occasion, but also for beautiful and original handmade gift items.
“When I first started, Robert Grosser, who had a greenhouse in Randolph, helped me when my business was swamped with orders,” she explained. “Living in Randolph, he could scoot up to the wholesaler in Jamestown and pick up the flowers I needed.”
OVER THE YEARS, there were some memorable moments including the attempted robbery that took place on her first day as the new owner. She made Paul Harvey news and Channel 7 came down to film her after the fact. She still has the video tape of it.
“I had just put a glass punch bowl on the table celebrating that I bought the grocery store and was going to run it. In walked a guy with a loaded .32 caliber with one bullet in the chamber and another bullet in the gun, wearing a nylon stocking over his face,” she recalled. “We (Ellis and her sister) beat him up with soup cans and Paul Harvey said over the radio, ‘Did you hear about the Weatherly girls in Salamanca, N.Y.? One can of soup knocked him down and one can of soup knocked the gun from his hand. Then they sat on him until the police arrived.’ It really wasn’t that easy.”
Her most memorable event as a florist was when former first lady and then candidate for New York state senator Hillary Clinton visited Salamanca. Ellis was asked to make red, white and blue centerpieces and also had the honor of attending the luncheon at the Dudley Hotel. At the luncheon, she presented Clinton with a dozen red roses and later received a “Thank You” note from her.
Ellis has many fond memories of her days as a florist, but she will pass the shop on to Rivera who will be the new owner when the legalities are finalized.
“She trained with me for quite a while and she’s a natural designer,” Ellis said of her daughter. “I learned from some of the best, but she just has that artistic ability and natural flair.”
Both mother and daughter live in Salamanca. Rivera lives near the shop with her three children: Giovanni, 14; Amilia, 11; and one-year old Joniel.
To celebrate her 35 years in business and her retirement, Ellis is inviting everyone to her party at the shop Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. In appreciation of her customers, a food truck will be onsite.
For information about business hours or to place an order, call (716) 945-3516 or visit online at swanstreetflorist.com.