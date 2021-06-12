ELLICOTTVILLE — The town of Ellicottville Bicentennial celebration will continue with three final events from July 16 to 18 with a weekend filled with activities for the entire family.
Organizer Dawn Westfall said the bicentennial events will take place over the Old Home Weekend that will coincide with Ellicottville Central School’s Alumni Weekend. The event will kick off Friday night with a street dance on the lawn of the gazebo in Park Square from 7 to 10 p.m. Music will be provided by Party Squad.
“There has been a long history of street dances during Old Home Week, and we are trying to keep that tradition,” she said. “Folks can come to dance or simply sit back and enjoy the music. They can bring their own beverages and a lawn chair or blanket, if they wish.”
Although there will be no parade on Saturday as originally planned, there will be plenty to do that afternoon at the town center on Fillmore Ave. Mark Dunkelman’s annual reunion of the descendants of the 154th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment will begin at 2 p.m. at the Nannen Arboretum behind the center.
From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be Civil War memorabilia on display in the auditorium. The historical society is planning to have their restored Civil War recruitment flag on display, along with vintage items and photos.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, there will be chicken barbecue offered on the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church, on the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets. There will be seating available and take-home options.
Westfall said she is not looking for record crowds, but she thinks celebrating the spirit and stewardship of the town is still appropriate.
“It is all about celebrating a place that has sustained us through thick and thin,” she said. “In 201 years, Ellicottville has seen its share of war and pestilence but also victory and prosperity, and that is certainly worth celebrating.”
The bicentennial had a successful kickoff in March 2020 at Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival, but they were unable to do it again this year. April 13, 2020 was to be a joyous celebration in observance of the town’s 200th birthday, but the party had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the town’s birthday party wasn’t the event the committee planned for, in the physical sense, they were still able to have a little celebration. Westfall said a birthday banner was on display, and a video was made that can still be found on the Ellicottville Historical Society’s Facebook page.
A big part of last year’s party was to include the presentation of Pioneer Certificates to people who applied to honor their Ellicottville ancestors. The descendants of 44 different pioneers honored their forebears and received their certificates in the mail last spring.
In conjunction with this year’s bicentennial events, the Pioneer Series of articles, published by The Salamanca Press, have been extended to give certificate applicants an opportunity to honor their Ellicottville ancestors with photos and an article.
Last October, the historical society unveiled a historical marker honoring the town’s first permanent settler, Grove Hurlburt, who built the first house in 1815. The plaque was erected on the property of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Westfall said the committee met April 1 this year via Zoom to decide what their next move was in observance of the town’s bicentennial. Determined to make it happen, the committee restarted the celebration in April for the town’s 201st birthday. She said the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce distributed birthday posters to member businesses. They encouraged local residents and businesses to put a “Happy Birthday” sign in their windows.
“I personally want to thank everybody on the bicentennial committee for their commitment to make these events happen, even with the pandemic upending so many plans,” she said. The committee would like to thank all of the sponsors for their generous support.
For updated information about meetings or to volunteer, contact Westfall at 699-6201 or daylight398@gmail.com. Follow the Ellicottville Historical Society on Facebook.