Ellicottville student volunteers wanted for Tuscan Moon fundraiser

ELLICOTTVILLE — Tuscan Moon, the annual gourmet dinner and auction sponsored by the Ellicottville Rotary Club, is set for Aug. 28 at Holiday Valley.
This upscale end-of-the-summer dinner party held at John Harvard’s Cabana Bar & Pool Complex and presented by Peters & Moriarty is an opportunity for Ellicottville Central School students to volunteer.
“We need up to 30 volunteers for this event but can accept more. It’s a great way for students to volunteer and give back to the Rotary Club and Ellicottville community,” said Rotary member Doug Anderson. “Especially this year with the challenges of COVID and staffing, it is crucial for our ECS student volunteers to step up and help make this event the highlight of the summer.”
Ellicottville student volunteers will receive a shirt, hat and apron for the evening. General duties will include serving the delectable dishes created by some of Ellicottville’s top restaurants.
The Rotary Club routinely supports Ellicottville Central Schools. Recently, during the pandemic, the club provided over 500 supplemental dinners a week partnering with Villaggio, Dina’s and Katy’s café to support the school community. The Rotary Club also provides annual scholarships to graduating students as well as technology support and supplies for students.
Students should plan to be at Holiday Valley from 3:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 28. Student volunteers will be trained on-site the day of the event and supervised by Ellicottville graduate Jonas Hulburt.
Previously volunteering as a student and now, as manager of Cupcaked, Hulburt has stepped up to recruit and supervise the student volunteers. If you know a student that would like to volunteer, call Hulburt at (716) 257-0020 or email hurlburtjonas1@gmail.com.
Tickets are still on sale for Tuscan Moon at www.ellicottvillerotary.com/events.