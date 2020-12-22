ELLICOTTVILLE — Alexander Hunt, a senior at Ellicottville Central School, has been nominated as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
State Sen. George M. Borrello recommended Hunt for the program based on his academic and athletic achievements and his community service. Hunt is one of 20 nominees from New York State for the national 2021 Presidential Scholars Program.
“Alex has the drive and determination to be successful in whatever path he follows in college and beyond," Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. "He excels academically and athletically while making service to others a priority in his life."
The senator noted Hunt is ranked first in his class and will graduate from Ellicottville with 52 college credits.
His nomination was confirmed by Betty A. Rosa, the interim commissioner of the state's Department of Education.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects honored scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals. Application is by invitation only.
Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive a trip to Washington, D.C. in June and the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.