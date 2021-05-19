ELLICOTTVILLE — The Rotary Club of Ellicottville awarded Justin Imhoff, a senior at Ellicottville Central School, the 2021 Career and Technical Education Scholarship.
The scholarship was awarded based on Justin’s solid academic record and involvement in many extracurricular activities.
Justin plans on attending Hocking College of Nelsonville, Ohio to study heavy equipment operations and management.
Funding for the scholarship was provided by The Rotary Club of Ellicottville and Rotary District 7030.
Ellicottville Rotary’s Foundation for Youth & Family Support has always supported local groups and individuals in need. Most of the efforts are “under the radar” and many are helped without fanfare or publicity.
Many in the community, especially local restaurants and businesses have gone above and beyond to support The Rotary Club of Ellicottville’s Foundation.
Donations may be made by visiting ellicottvillerotary.com/donate or mail to P.O. Box 101, Ellicottville, NY 14127. For questions, contact the club at (716) 989-7169 or doug@vectorpromo.com.