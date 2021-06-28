Ellicottville sees 57 cross graduation stage

ELLICOTTVILLE — A sea of maroon adorned the front lawn of Ellicottville Central School to celebrate the Class of 2021.
The 127th commencement ceremony Friday evening marked the end of the story of an unconventional class, who underwent an out of the ordinary high school experience.
A total of 57 graduates joined the ranks of the ECS alumni community, in an outdoor ceremony. Graduates, administration and families, thankful for mother nature’s cooperation, experienced a highly personalized and family orientated event with opportunities for photo ops throughout the ceremony.
Hayly Fredrickson, senior class president, was the first to take the podium addressing her class. Fredrickson reminisced on the memories her class made throughout the past four years, summing up the past two years as “unpredictable.”
Fredrickson ended with reminding her class “if there is one lesson to take away from this past year, it is to make the most out of even the worst situations.”
Salutatorian Sammi Lin, spoke next adding a hint of humor to her speech. Lin compared their senior year to “driving on Rainbow Road in MarioKart at 200ccs.”
Lin managed to acknowledge all accomplishments of her classmates, academic and extracurriculars, all in one. She stressed to her classmates that the “current top five students have the highest numerical averages of any graduating class from Ellicottville Central School.”
“Our legacy of hard work and adaptability will live on for decades in this school,” said Lin. “Remember that every ounce of sweat, stress-induced tears, and caffeine made our legacy possible.”
Superintendent Bob Miller gave the Class of 2021 a dose of life advice. “I want you to use what you have learned over the years and face each obstacle with confidence and courage.”
Miller pointed out, “after this past year, you have demonstrated that each and every one of you are capable of doing just that.”
Valedictorian Alex Hunt concluded the night with the theme of self-think and independence.
“I encourage you as we leave today to embark on our separate journeys today to embrace your ability to think for yourself,” said Hunt, “Embrace this gift from our time here at ECS, and to allow it to guide you in the times that are yet to come.”
The ceremony concluded with the traditional moving of the tassel, and the more recent tradition of grad caps flying into the air. Armed with their diplomas, another remarkable class of ECS said goodbye, ready to take on whatever the world challenges them with.
GRADUATES
Lucas James Adams, Kolby Daniel Aldrich, Jose Miguel Azcarate, Hunter Thomas Bomberry, Dalton Parker Bradley, Dominic Tyler Brown, Bryce Evan Butler, Jamison Wesley Caldwell, Wyatt Thomas Chudy, Willow Moon Comstock-Eastlick, Ryan James DeKay, Madison Grace Delity, Logan Isaac Gregory Dimpfl, Patrick Michael Dineen, Jalee Margaret Evans, Jianna Lee Flora, Brianna N. Freaney, Hayly Jamie Fredrickson, Logan Alene Fredrickson, Jake Travis Hadley, Jenna Ashley Hadley, Brian Anthony Higley, Alexander Thomas Hunt, Kerstiana Sueann Hutchison, Justin Derald Imhoff, Xander Jamison Ireland, Caleb Michael Jennings, Leif P. Jimerson, Aidan Douglas Joyce, Blaise Orion Konarski, Gavin Nicholas Krist, Brett Robert Kryniski, Cameron Jade Lendvay, Riley Andrew Lewis, Sammi Lin, Harrison Michael Newark, Colby James O’Stricker, Braedyn Jack Palmatier, John Douglas Pfeffer, Olivia Grace Pitillo, Abigail Elizabeth Ploetz, Victoria Lee Provorse, Erin Donna, Kathleen Quinn, Clayton Joseph Rowland, Sydney Margaret Saunders, Courtney Margaret Sexton, Adam Emerson Silvernail, Jarett Reiley Slaughenhaupt, Gabriel Patrick Snyder, Noah Alexander Steinbroner, Lindsay Alexandria Swalcy, Kelsea Alexandra Tomczak, Jillian Elizabeth Tomsick, Macy Elizabeth White, Summer Kay Marie Wilson, David S. Winship, Jr., Brianna Connie Rose Winship.