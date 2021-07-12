ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Central School District will conduct a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. July 27 in the high school cafeteria.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to review the code of conduct for the school district.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|One Month
|$19.00
|for 31 days
|Three Months
|$56.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$110.00
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$215.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 8:43 pm
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of the Southern Tier. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Central School District will conduct a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. July 27 in the high school cafeteria.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to review the code of conduct for the school district.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.