ELLICOTTVILLE — If you have been accepted into a program at a technical school or community college, make sure to apply for The Rotary Club of Ellicottville’s $5,000 scholarship. The application deadline is Thursday, April 1, 2021.
This Career and Technical Education Scholarship may be awarded to a member of the senior class that resides within the boundaries of the Ellicottville School District.
The Rotary Club of Ellicottville along with Rotary District 7090 will fund this scholarship in further support of education and vocational service in the Ellicottville community. Applications can be found at www.ellicottvillerotary.com.