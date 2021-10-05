Ellicottville Rotary donates $25K to skate park project

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Rotary Club of Ellicottville on Sept. 22 presented a $25,000 check to members of the Ellicottville Skatepark Committee (SK8EVL).
Ellicottville is the recipient of a “Built to Play” matching grant program through The Skatepark Project. Partnering with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Built to Play grant offers qualifying Western New York communities up to $250,000 in matching funds to apply towards the construction of outdoor, concrete skateparks.
“The Rotary Club of Ellicottville is proud to support this local effort to expand outdoor recreation opportunities for our youth,” said Doug Anderson, Rotary president. “Sk8EVL has done a tremendous job in raising funds and awareness for the skate park. Our club committed early on to making their vision a reality.”
SK8EVL began advocacy efforts in 2018, with the BTP grant awarded in November 2019. Since then, advocates have hosted numerous fundraisers and donation drives, working their way towards their goal.
“As soon as we got word that our BTP grant application was approved, we started fundraising efforts,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate. “About three months into fundraising, Covid hit and the world shut down. Fundraising during a pandemic is next to impossible, but we came up with creative ways to continue our efforts. Many of the businesses and organizations here, including the Rotary Club, answered the call.”
With a commitment of $25,000, the Rotary Club of Ellicottville has secured the “Greenspace” sponsorship level and will have naming rights of their choice of a bench or tree that will be designed within the skatepark.
“The Rotary was actually one of the first organizations to express their support when this project began,” said Perks. “They see the value of having a skatepark and what it will do for our community and for our youth. Skateboarding provides a lot of benefits both physically and mentally, and it has a way of bringing people together. We are extremely thankful for the Rotary’s donation, and for their commitment to our community.”
“We understand the importance of getting these kids outside and active, and skateboarding is a great, affordable option,” said Anderson. “This project aligns right up with the Rotary’s mission to provide these types of opportunities for the youth of our area.”
The Ellicottville Skatepark will be located inside Ellicottville’s Village Park and, when completed, will be available to the public at no charge. Construction is expected to begin next spring.
To learn more about the Ellicottville Skatepark and how you can contribute, visit sk8evl.com. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, visit ellicottvillerotary.com.