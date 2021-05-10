Ellicottville native publishes book on developing personal potential

SHELBY, N.C. — People interested in maximizing their potential and who want to accomplish more can find help in an Ellicottville native’s new book, “Uncommon Achievement: Maximizing Your Potential.”
In his first published book, Allen Dunkleman reveals the tools and skill sets necessary for people to realize more of their potential. The book is, in part, a motivational read, a self-help treatment and a practical guide for developing personal potential in a systematic way.
Utilizing a mountain climbing metaphor, “Uncommon Achievement,” Dunkleman incorporates five base camps, or chapters, that lead to the summits of achievement and success. Regardless if someone is an eighth-grader planning their future, a single mom wanting to improve her life or a retiree chipping away at their bucket list, he says his insightful and practical book can help turn dreams into realities.
“I use a mountain climbing metaphor because you don’t climb to the top of the mountain in one day,” he said. “If you’re climbing Mt. Everest, you have to go to different base camps along the way.”
Dunkleman said people must climb to these five base camps in order to reach the summit of what they want to accomplish. The five base camps are Discovery, Drive, Direction, Development and Discipline.
The son of the late Jane and Leslie Dunkleman of Ellicottville, Dunkleman and his nine siblings grew up in the Sommerville Valley area. He’s a 1974 graduate of Ellicottville Central School. He said his parents “raised him right” and, although he had a strong work ethic, he was more interested in sports and art than history, science and math.
His first career choice was to be an art teacher, but his grades weren’t good enough. Then he started a “career” as an itinerant worker, holding a number of positions with responsibility but no chance for true advancement. At 21, he left Ellicottville and headed to the mountains of North Carolina because he was drawn to the music and the culture.
According to Dunkleman, his life literally changed when he decided to read a biography about George Washington Carver. He said it was an odd choice for a guy for whom academics was a secondary concern for the early part of his life.
“One sentence in that book changed my life,” he said. “Carver said to his young black students, ‘Do common things in an uncommon way.’ That’s where I got the title of the book, ‘Uncommon Achievement.’ My life at that time was pretty common, but I felt like I had a lot of potential that was not being actualized and I needed to make a change. I wanted to do something uncommon with my life and not just blend in with the woodwork of life. That one sentence was my motivator and it still is today.”
Dunkleman said the book was a hard read for him, at first, but he forced himself to keep reading. Somewhere along the way, he started enjoying it and started learning. He said the book changed the way he thought.
“What resulted was an ongoing effort to better myself and, as I did, I learned that you have to prepare and position yourself for success and opportunity. You cannot wait for it to come to you,” he said. “That Carver book turned into hundreds, many of them which provided me with insights while developing my own pathway to success.”
Dunkleman is proof that it’s never too late to achieve success. He said that sentence in the Carver book was the spark that inspired him, and he got excited about learning for the first time. He started reading everything he could about success and achievement at 30 then, through the encouragement of some friends, went back to school at 36.
“I eventually realized that, with just a high school education, I was not going to achieve much in life,” he said. “A retired educator at my church who kept encouraging me to go back to school, made me realize this.”
Dunkleman is an instructor of Sociology at Cleveland Community College in Shelby, N.C. In 2015, he received the “Excellence in Teaching Award” and was recognized as a finalist in the Toastmasters International Speech Contest, “The World Championship of Public Speaking.” He served seven years as a corporate consultant and trainer with clients that included Sprint, Baxter Pharmaseal and SmithKline Beecham. His return to academia resulted in him earning his Master of Sociology degree in 2003. Finally, as a singer/songwriter, he has released three CD projects and has over 50 songs on iTunes. He lives in Boiling Springs, N.C. with his wife, Karen. They have a grown son, Joseph.
“Uncommon Achievement” is available for purchase as an e-book, audiobook or hardcopy on Amazon and other online sites. Dunkleman can be contacted via email at aldunkleman@bellsouth.net.