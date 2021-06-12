ELLICOTTVILLE — As part of the town of Ellicottville’s 200th birthday celebration, Pioneer Certificate applicants were given the opportunity to honor their own ancestor with photos and information.
Applicants John Burrell and his cousin, Donna Brooks, are honoring their ancestors, Lucy Dixon Leonard Saxton and husband, Henry Saxton, who were prominent residents of Ellicottville.
Lucy was born Jan. 4, 1795, in Chatham, Middlesex County, Conn., to Charles Dixon and Lucy Sage. Burrell and Brooks don’t know when Lucy arrived in Ellicottville, but they said she married Baker Leonard who was her first husband, and he built the first frame house in Ellicottville in 1817.
Burrell, longtime mayor of the village, said Baker was quite a businessman, and was one of the first people to arrive in Ellicottville. He was commissioned by the Holland Land Company to build an inn because Ellicottville was located where their southernmost office was going to be. He said the land company needed an inn to accommodate prospective property purchasers. When it was finished, it was over budget and the Holland Land Company wouldn’t take it, so Baker kept the house for himself.
According to Brooks, the excessive cost of the house came from the fact that the lumber used in its construction had to be hauled by oxen from the sawmill of James Green in Kill Buck, 11 miles away. The trail was marked only by blazed trees and there were no bridges. The route was obstructed by fallen trees, swampland and rough ground.
“He kept the house as a tavern, trading post and family residence,” she said. “It was the center of activity in the community. It served as the first post office, the first store and the first school. The first wedding was held there. The Cattaraugus County Board of Supervisors, the original government, met there before they had a building.”
According to Burrell, the house has been in his family since it was built in 1817. He thinks his cousin, Donna, is the sixth generation in the family to own it.
“Both of our mothers were Ellises and there were three generations of Ellises descended down from the Saxtons,” he said.
Brooks said her dining room was once the trading place where the natives from the Allegany Reservation would bring their goods. They frequently slept on the floor in their blankets at night.
Burrell said Baker was the first adult male to die in Ellicottville. After his death, Lucy married Henry Saxton who was Baker’s clerk and right-hand man. Brooks said Henry was born in Monkton, Vt., the son of Ebenezer and Hannah Saxton. Burrell added that he came to Ellicottville from Vergennes, Vermont.
According to Henry and Lucy Saxton’s family Bible, they had six children: Albert Henry, Hannah Loomis, Baker Leonard, Frederick Asa, Walter and Ebenezer.
Brooks read some information compiled in her genealogy that said, “Mr. Saxton became a prominent local merchant who had branch stores in Springville and Randolph. He was also a dealer in pine lumber and did manufacturing. He leased a mill-site on the Allegany River where Salamanca is now located and built a mill using the river as a highway to transport his lumber to market.
“Mr. Saxton also served as sheriff of Cattaraugus County from 1828-31 when he resigned. On a business trip to Louisville, Kentucky, in 1834, he was stricken with cholera and died at the age of 39.”
Brooks said Lucy died Nov. 30, 1873. Henry, Lucy and Baker are buried in the Jefferson Street Cemetery.
“So Lucy and Henry are our ancestors. They go back a long, long way,” Burrell said. “It’s interesting how people came to America on various ships early on in the 1600s and settled Plymouth Colony and Massachusetts Bay Colony in Massachusetts. Then, they went on to Connecticut and different places and eventually moved here — especially just after the War of 1812. Part of the settlement for soldiers in the War of 1812 included some land grant monies, and so forth.”
Burrell said many people who settled Cattaraugus County were actually on their way to Ohio seeking the rich farmlands. He said they traveled on what was known as the Chautauqua Trail that went right through Ellicottville. By the time they hit Cattaraugus County, they were already pretty tired out and the area looked like home. He said it looked like Vermont, only it was better farmland because it didn’t have all those big rocks.
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)