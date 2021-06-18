Ellicottville events restrictions lifted by Chamber of Commerce

ELLICOTTVILLE — Following review of New York State’s recent announcement of easing or removal of many COVID restrictions for businesses and outdoor entertainment venues across the state, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Board has decided to remove current COVID-19 venue restrictions for its 2021 season events, effective immediately.
Summer Festival Concert goers will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the property. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be responsible for wearing masks, in accordance with federal CDC guidance, said Brian McFadden, Chamber of Commerce executive director.
The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce will present Steve Augeri, the former lead singer of Journey with opening act Tommy DeCarlo, the current lead singer of the band Boston on July 3, McFadden said. The Buffalo Philharmonic perform on July 4th with a spectacular fireworks display.
Picnic baskets are welcome and as always, kids 12 and under are free, McFadden said.
Tickets and information at www.ellicottvilleny.com