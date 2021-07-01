ELLICOTTVILLE — It’s once again time for the rodeo to come into town for the 32nd annual Ellicottville Championship Rodeo on Sommerville Valley Road just south of the village.
The rodeo is scheduled to take place over the July 4 holiday, with four shows scheduled from July 1 to 4. Fireworks are scheduled for the three evening shows, which begin at 7 p.m. July 1 to 3. A fourth afternoon show is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 4.
As surely as summer arrives each June and everyone prepares for the Independence Day holiday, John Kent — who has owned and operated the rodeo alongside his wife, Karen, for the past three decades — anticipates opening up his property this weekend for thousands to visit.
The rodeo is one of the largest International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) and American Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) sanctioned rodeos in the northeast.
The Fourth of July weekend often brings more than 350 rodeo athletes to town for a show of man versus beast for great family entertainment. The gates open two hours prior to each rodeo.
Each jam-packed Ellicottville Championship Rodeo show features nine exciting rodeo events, along with Hardway Buckout Junior Bull Riding, contract acts and clowns.
The rodeo invites the next generation of riders to take part in the show’s action as well. Get your stick horses ready for the kids’ stick horse race. Registration will take place before the rodeo.
Since the gates open two hours in advance, come hungry to check out the variety of delicious food and enjoy the rodeo midway with a large selection of vendors.
Adult tickets for those ages 13 and up are $20 at the gate. Tickets for children 12 and under are $12 and children five and under are admitted free.
For more information on the Ellicottville Championship Rodeo, visit ellicottvillerodeo.com.