ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville Central School presented 35 seniors with graduation diplomas during commencement ceremonies Friday evening.
Megan Hartsell was the Class of 2020 valedictorian and Adrian de Orbe was the salutatorian.
Graduates
Caleb Adamic, James Bogue Jr., Allison Calarco, Adrian de Orbe, Abbey DeChane, Abaigeal Donoghue, Camryn Earley, Brooke Eddy, Devon Fish, Sylvia Ford-Grover, Logan Fuller, Jordan Grinols, Megan Hartsell, Gabriel Hauri, Christian Hutchinson, McKenna Kaleta, Madisyn Kilby, Heli Kongats, Simon Lin, Niklas Logel, Kaitlyn McGuire, Cyrene Moore, Tyler Noga, Evelyn Nuzzo, Jordan Peplinski, Audra Perkins, Nathaniel Ploetz, Jacob Rust, Makenna Smith, John Snyder, Megan Stuve, Reena Stuve, Makayla Tarr, Elizabeth Teeft and Samantha Van Wicklin
Awards and Scholarships
Caleb Adamic — American Legion Leslie I. Dunkleman Memorial Award
Allison Calarco — Daniel McCarthy Scholarship, Jean W. Fitzpatrick Memorial Award, Kristen Hintz Memorial Award
Adrian de Orbe — Board of Education Salutatorian Award for Academic Scholarship, Board of Education Curricular Award: Science and Social Studies, American Legion History Award, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award
Abbey DeChane — Board of Education Curricular Award: Business, Cattaraugus County Bank Business Award, Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship, Daniel A. Sirianni Scholarship, Donald Chapman Memorial Award, Francis C. Andera Memorial Award, Joseph F. Ward Memorial Scholarship
Abaigeal Donoghue — Board of Education Award for Academic Excellence: Ranked 4th, Board of Education Curricular Award: Art, Ellicottville Rotary Club Foundation for Youth Scholarship, Holiday Valley Scholarship
Brooke Eddy — Board of Education Curricular Award: Spanish, Daniel McCarthy Scholarship, Ellicottville Alumni Association Scholarship, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award
Devon Fish — Arion Award, Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company Award
Logan Fuller — Humphrey Fire Department Award
Megan Hartsell — Board of Education Valedictorian Award for Academic Scholarship, Harmon Scholarship, Holiday Valley Scholarship, John Philip Sousa Award, Kristen Hintz Memorial Award, Paul & Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship
Gabriel Hauri — Board of Education Curricular Award: Physical Education
Christian Hutchinson — American Legion Gregg Smith Memorial Award, Michael Chapman Memorial Award
McKenna Kaleta — Ellicottville Teachers Association Award
Madisyn Kilby — Board of Education Award for Academic Excellence: Ranked 3rd, Ed Szpaicher Memorial Award, Ellicottville Alumni Association Scholarship, Ellicottville Rotary Club Foundation for Youth Scholarship, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award, Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company Award, Humphrey Fire Department Award, United Church of Ellicottville Memorial Award, Virginia Hughey Memorial Scholarship
Heli Kongats — Board of Education Curricular Award: Music
Simon Lin — Board of Education Curricular Awards: Mathematics and Technology
Niklas Logel — Ed Szpaicher Memorial Award, Ellicottville Central School Related Professional Association Award, Ellicottville Fire Department Award, Ellicottville Sports Boosters Award
Cyrene Moore — Humphrey Fire Department Award
Evelyn Nuzzo — Board of Education Curricular Award: English
Nathaniel Ploetz — Dale E. Golley Memorial Scholarship, Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club Award, Kirk Rowland “Cornfed” Memorial Scholarship
Megan Stuve — Ellicottville Fire Department Award, Ellicottville Rotary Club Foundation for Youth Scholarship, Ellicottville Boosters Award, Salamanca Kiwanis Community Service Award
Makayla Tarr — Humphrey Fire Department Award
Elizabeth Teeft — Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company Award
Samantha Van Wicklin — Board of Education Award for Academic Excellence: Ranked 5th, Board of Education Curricular Award: French, Bob & Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship, CCSE Federal Credit Union Hobart Rhinehart Student Volunteer Award, Holiday Valley Scholarship