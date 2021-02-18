ELLICOTTVILLE — Nominating petitions for the Ellicottville Central School District Board of Education are now available.
The annual election will be held on May 18 to fill the seat currently held by board member, Roger Spell. Nominating petitions must be filed with the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on April 19.
Petitions must contain the signatures and legal addresses of at least 25 qualified voters living in the Ellicottville Central School District.
A qualified voter must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 year of age, a district resident for 30 days prior to the election, with their current address on the nominating petition.
To qualify as a candidate, one must be a qualified voter and a district resident for one year immediately prior to the election.
The sole candidate receiving the highest number of votes will serve a five-year term, beginning on May 18 and expiring on June 30, 2026.
Nominating petitions are available in the district office, between the hours of 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, when school is in session.