Ellicottville BOCES students perform Nannen Arboretum project

ELLICOTTVILLE — Students from the Heavy Equipment Technology and Carpentry and Construction Trades programs at the CA BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center at Ellicottville recently used their training and skills to benefit the local community.
Over several visits, students completed a variety of maintenance and property upkeep projects at the Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville.
The Nannen Arboretum is a natural space dedicated to home gardening and natural resource education, test plots for research and a place for outdoor leisure. Additionally, it provides outdoor conference and event space to the region.
CA BOCES Heavy Equipment Technology instructor, Kevin McGuire, said that the project provided a welcome chance for students to be involved in the community.
“It was great to see students digging in to improve this local space and utilizing teamwork to see projects to completion,” he said. “They all felt pretty good about that at the end.”