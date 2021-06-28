Ellicottville alumni reunion dinner set for July 17

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Alumni Association will hold its annual reunion celebration on Saturday, July 17.
This year’s event will pay special recognition to graduation classes every five years from 1950 to 2015, as the event was unable to be held last year, and from 1951-2016. Special recognition is also given to classes with special milestones at 25, 40, 50, 60, 65 and 70-plus years.
This year’s event will coincide with the Town of Ellicottville Bicentennial celebration and be one of the many events taking place that weekend.
Festivities begin Saturday morning with coffee and donuts “under the tent” in the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church at the corner of Jefferson and Washington street from 9 o’clock to noon.
The alumni banquet will take place Saturday evening in the Tannenbaum Chalet at Holiday Valley. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7.
Dinner will feature several selections with salad, main entrée, dessert, coffee, tea, tax and tip included. There will be a short program with honored classes speaking and the yearly election and financial report. One of the highlights of the event will be the presentation of two $1,000 scholarships to two members of the Class of 2021.
The Alumni Association is encouraging former graduates to consider making financial donations so the yearly scholarship fund can continue to award deserving Ellicottville Central School graduates.
The association also encourages any graduate of Ellicottville Central School to attend whether your class is an honored class or not. It is a great opportunity to meet up with former friends and graduates you may not have seen in many years.
Reservations are available online at www.ellicottvillealumni.com where you can fill out the form and pay by credit card. You can also visit the school website, www.ellicottvillecentral.com, to download a reservation form and mail a check and reservation to Ellicottville Alumni Association P.O. Box 1033, Ellicottville, NY 14731.
Cost of the banquet will be $32. Please RSVP by July 10.
For questions or additional information, contact Mark Ward at (716) 378-1237 or John Burrell (716) 498-1117.