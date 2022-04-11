Eden Heights to host free Easter egg hunt
OLEAN — Eden Heights of Olean Senior Community is inviting the public to join them for an Easter egg hunt.
Stop by and enjoy a visit with the Easter Bunny, who will be set up in his comfy chair ready for a perfect picture, and a ride with Percy the Pony.
The hunt, for ages 1-4 years, starts at 9:30 a.m., while the hunt for ages 5-12 begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The event will begin at 9 a.m.
All eggs will have yummy treats in them, with a few containing prizes. The event is free but they are requesting RSVP to (716) 372-4466.