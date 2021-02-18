PORTVILLE — It was just a year ago that community members and lot owners in the East Portville Cemetery Association met to discuss its future — and on Feb. 24 trustees will hold their first annual meeting.
“We’re hoping to a good turnout (of lot owners),” said Val Latten, secretary. “There’s a lot of lot owners and we don’t have any records for the ‘60s and ‘70s. We need them because we need to contact families every so often, in case of stone damage or something. … So if you’re a lot owner or have family buried there, please come to the meeting.” Social distancing and masks will be required.
Latten is still in the middle of reviewing and computerizing the interment records and other organizational paperwork. But with so much information missing, family input is invaluable to the association, and Latten is determined to gather as much as she can to complete the records.
Another trustee, Bob Fischer, is in the process of redrawing the burial site map, outlining the sections, lots and roads.
“What they had to deal with … it was in the 1930s; they’re blueprints, actually,” Latten said.
That makes them very difficult to read as the paper is old, brittle and blue, with hand-drawn lines and hand-printed names.
The site map also had to be modernized, as the lot sizes in 1930 were smaller. Law requires that the casket be placed in a grave liner to prevent water intrusion and underground damage.
“The map is drawn accurately,” Fischer said. “I probably have 30 hours in it, at least. … The next thing is to figure out the sections, lots. We’re piecing it together the best we can.”
Fischer explained that one of the difficulties in getting an accurate representation of the cemetery grounds is that some of the lots were 2½ feet, some 3 and 4 feet, and up to 5 feet wide. The best Fischer can approximate is that there is about 1.4 acres available for lot sales, which represents about 100 gravesites.
There have been two lots sold in the last six years and none in 2020. There have just been a handful of burials.
“We had one last year and we had one already this year,” Latten said. “And we may not have another one.”
Fischer would like see their efforts posted online so that interested parties can research the gravesites on their own.
“I’d eventually like to see a tab on the toolbar for cemeteries (on www.portvilleny.net)” Fischer said. “There’s four cemeteries in Portville. There’s one for parks.”
EAST PORTVILLE CEMETERY’S name is relatively unknown, as the sign faces Prosser Road and is known locally as “the cemetery in Main Settlement.”
Not a lot is known about its history either.
Archives of the Portville Review and the Portville Star newspapers include published notices, beginning in 1919, of annual meetings held, burials and a memorial celebration by the Portville American Legion.
The cemetery was incorporated in 1849. By late 2019, Mary Ann “Maze” Peters was the sole trustee. Having taken the position around 1997 after the death of her parents, she spent years trying to garner interest in the cemetery’s future.
Peters feared that without community action the cemetery would essentially be closed, open only for burials for existing lot owners. She reached out to the town, and at the February 2020 meeting of the Portville Town Board, the cemetery association was reorganized.
Election of officers and trustee vacancies, if any, will be held at the annual meeting. Current officers include Sharon Orcutt, president; Holly Fischer, vice president; Val Latten, secretary; Glade Kitchen, treasurer; and Peters, assistant treasurer. Elected to one-year trustee positions were Dennis Cole, Lillian Cole, Denise Emley, Bob Fischer, Pete Peters and Scott Piatt.
Paintedhills.org notes that, as of July 2016, the cemetery had 511 interments, more than 60 of them veterans.
For more information, call Sharon Orcutt at (716) 933-6520 or Val Latten (716) 574-1104.