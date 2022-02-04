PORTVILLE — The annual meeting of the East Portville Cemetery Association (also known as Main Settlement Cemetery) will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Portville Free Library, 1 S. Main St. in Portville.
All lot owners, trustees and any other interested people are welcome to attend. Due to COVID concerns, masks and social distancing will be required.
The association is requesting contact information for lot owners. This information should include your name; phone number; e-mail; and lots owned/maintained.
For inquiries and concerns prior to the meeting, as well as to provide the association with the requested information, contact Sharon Orcutt at (716) 933-6520 or Val Latten at (716) 904-0273 if you feel that would be a safer option.