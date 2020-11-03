EAST OTTO — East Otto Country Associates will celebrate their 34th annual Holiday Open House Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To facilitate social distancing, member businesses Brookside Studio Watercolors and Hog-Shed Studio Pottery will welcome you to their studios on three days this year instead of just the weekend. Customers are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Elliott and Michael Hutten of Hog-Shed Studio Pottery have been producing hand made stoneware pottery for the last 38 years. At Hog-Shed Studio Pottery you can find the perfect gift for Christmas or any other occasion.
Choose from handmade bowls, mugs, casseroles, vases, sculptures, paintings in clay, and many other creations. As in years past, Elliott has made a new “litter” of piggy banks just for the Holiday Open House.
Elliott will also offer angels, Christmas trees, Christmas pins, and specially-made 2020 holiday ornaments to grace your Christmas tree or home décor.
Also available at Hog-Shed Studio Pottery is a selection of wood-fired pottery.
“I think that the wood fired pottery adds an exciting new dimension to our work,” Elliott said. “The effects of wood firing on the surfaces of our pottery are unpredictable and unique to each piece. Wood fired pottery has a wonderful, earthy character that can’t be achieved in any other way.”
Visit hogshedstudio.com for more information about Hog-Shed Studio Pottery.
Just down the road at Brookside Studio Watercolors artist, Robin Zefers Clark, has returned from being artist in residence at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute and Museum of Natural History.
Her work will remain on display at their gallery until December, but there are still many of her paintings in oil and in watercolor, at her studio on the Otto Maples road.
Visitors will enjoy viewing the local scenes portrayed in these paintings, many of which are available as limited edition prints, reproductions and note cards.
Robin has been on a quest to see how far she can push her available art materials. Through the use of colored pencils, she has been able to create stunning hyper-realistic portraits of animals.
Do you have a photo of a special animal or person? Ask Robin how you can turn that image into a lasting family heirloom. To learn more about Brookside Studio Watercolors go to brooksidestudio.com or eastotto.com
For a map and directions, see our web site at: eastotto.com or call (716) 257-9549.