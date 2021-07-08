Directions to host virtual run/walk/ride to mark ADA anniversary

OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living will honor the historic passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a virtual 3.1-mile run/walk/ride July 26-Aug. 2.
The virtual event celebrates the additional civil and social freedoms people with disabilities received with the passage of the ADA 31 years ago.
Since freedom of expression in both the arts and athletics are emblematic of this historic legislation, Directions held an art by artists with disabilities contest to mark the event.
The winning artwork was created by Brianna Campbell, of Little Valley, who has participated in services offered by Directions. Her design will be used on the official poster for the event.
The run/walk/ride invites everyone throughout the Southern Tier and beyond to take part virtually on Facebook with photos and videos of their participation in the event. Suggested donation per individual or group is $10.
All are welcome to participate by signing up, buying a t-shirt and sending a photo showing participating, which will be posted on Directions' Facebook throughout that week.
Participants are encouraged to run/walk/ride 3.1 miles to commemorate the passage of the ADA.
Register on Direction's website at www.oleanilc.org. For information, contact Victoria Kearns at victoriakearns@oleanilc.org.