OLEAN — Participants in the engineering program at Dream It Do It of Western New York received plenty of encouragement from local and state officials Thursday night.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, New York state Sen. George Borrello and U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and a special message for Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Olean during a presentation Monday evening.
The students in the program and the adults who guide them along welcomed the officials to their workshop space in the Olean Business Development building on North Union Street to see what they’ve been up to since receiving a grant earlier this summer.
“We have our Dream It Do It 2.0 class engineering,” said Evelyn Sabina, director of DIDIWNY.
In August, the organization was presented $35,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s Generator Z initiative to create Dream It Do It 2.0, a continuation of the program for high school students to help prepare them with job-related and career-generating skills they’ll need upon graduating.
“They’ve met last Monday and Wednesday and they’re meeting this Monday and Wednesday, and they’re going through the engineering design process with two project teachers, Dan Brown and Jim Schifley,” Sabina explained. “We’ve also been honored to have a number of engineers come in.”
The 12 students in the program attend several school districts in the region including Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Archbishop Walsh, Franklinville and Bolivar-Richburg. One of them is DJ Ruszkowski, who was a part of the internship program over the summer after a friend asked him to join.
“I started doing it and was had a lot of fun, so I was like, ‘Why not keep doing it?’” he said. “There was interns and we knew each other and it was a ton of fun because we worked off each other’s ideas.”
As part of their engineer project, Ruszkowski said he and his partners are working on designing a goal post that can adjust its width for different sizes.
Aiello said the city is proud of its manufacturing sector, saying it is dependent on innovation and fresh approaches to fuel productivity and economic development which in turn expands the employment opportunities and boosts the economic status of the community.
“Dream It Do It is a national companion that has taken hold in our city,” he said. “I would like to commend all of our companies involved as well as the city of Olean school district and CA BOCES. This partnership between our local manufacturing sector and our schools will provide the needed skills to our area’s young people and keep them in our community.”
Wendy Brandt of Giglio’s office also presented a proclamation from the Assemblyman recognizing Manufacturing Month for the Manufacturer’s Association of the Southern Tier.
Jacqueline Phelps, representing Reed’s office, said there are a number of manufacturing businesses in the region that are making a difference in the communities. She said manufacturing is a great career and thanked Dream It Do It for helping kids get involved.
“And thank you, students, for investing your time and effort because it will be well worth it down the road,” she added.
George Fillgrove from Borrello’s office commended the students for pursuing manufacturing. He said people always talk about what manufacturing businesses were like in the region but never about what they are today, but noted some local companies that are economic engines in the communities.
Aiello said attended BOCES to learn welding for three years and went on to teach welding for many years. Although he never pursued it as a career, the mayor said it’s a skill he still has and can use if he needed to.
“Learn your trade, be innovative and support each other,” he added.
Sabina said Dream It Do It has a number of events planned to celebrate Manufacturing Month. The organization recently held its own fall soapbox derby event and is holding workshops on engineering design, welding, manufacturing engineer and a shark tank as part of Dream It Do It 2.0. She said there will also be virtual tours, panel discussions and the annual Dream It Do It 500 event.